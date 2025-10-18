Southeastern football pitches third straight shutout, rolls NW St. for homecoming

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Lions were dominant in their 49-0 homecoming win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in Strawberry Stadium.

The 22nd ranked Lions improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in Southland action as the defense was stifling holding the Demons to only 120 total yards and pitching Southeastern's second straight shutout.

“We had great preparation during the open week and the high level of execution carried over to the game tonight,” Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo said. “We had an outstanding effort in every facet tonight.”

More from a school release can be read below:

Southeastern shined in all three phases in the convincing win. The 120 yards allowed marked the fewest SLU has yielded in a game in 2025. Jakyri Jones led the Lions with seven tackles, while Kaleb Proctor, Khalid Moore, Josh Randall, Gabe Whittington and James Harris each had sacks. Mike Mitchell recorded his first career interception as a Lion late in the fourth quarter to secure the shutout.

Kyle Lowe (9-for-10, 134 yards, 1 TD) and Carson Camp (4-for-8, 86 yards, 1 TD) split time effectively under center for a Southeastern offense that racked up 402 total yards. Deantre Jackson scored three first-half touchdowns – two rushing and one receiving.

Calvin Smith Jr. led SLU with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while Jaedon Henry also added a score on the ground. Jaylon Domingeaux led Southeastern with four catches for 74 yards and his sixth receiving touchdown of the year.

Southeastern will be back on the road next Saturday for a 2 p.m. Southland Conference contest at HCU.