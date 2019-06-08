77°
Southeastern falls to Ohio 35-14

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, September 20 2015 Sep 20, 2015 September 20, 2015 1:34 AM September 20, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATHENS, Ohio - Derrius Vick threw for two touchdowns, Papi White ran for two scores, and Ohio beat Southeastern Louisiana 35-14 on Saturday.

Vick was 17 of 26 for 327 yards, the senior's first 300-yard game. His 31-yard pass to Sebastian Smith gave the Bobcats (3-0) a 21-0 halftime lead.

The FCS Lions (2-1), losers of 20 straight against FBS teams, rallied on a pair of touchdown passes from Donovan Isom of 10 yards to Jeff Smiley and 38 to Dylan Bossier to trail 21-14 with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The two touchdown passes were the first for Isom, making his first start in place of D'Shaie Landor, who was resting a sprained knee.

On the first play from scrimmage after the Lions' second touchdown, White sprinted 58 yards for his second touchdown.

Lightning caused an hour-long delay before Vick connected on a 67-yard score to Brendan Cope.

