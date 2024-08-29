80°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern and Tulane football open season with in-state matchup
NEW ORLEANS - Week one of the college football season starts with an in-state matchup in Louisiana.
Southeastern Louisiana travels to Yulman Stadium to play Tulane on Thursday night in both teams’ 2024 season opener.
The game is at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.
Southeastern finished 3-8 last season at the FCS level. Tulane went 11-3, but saw coach Willie Fritz leave for Houston. Jon Sumrall is the new Tulane coach.
Trending News
Tulane, an FBS school, is a 27.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
-
2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff