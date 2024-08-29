Southeastern and Tulane football open season with in-state matchup

NEW ORLEANS - Week one of the college football season starts with an in-state matchup in Louisiana.

Southeastern Louisiana travels to Yulman Stadium to play Tulane on Thursday night in both teams’ 2024 season opener.

The game is at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

Southeastern finished 3-8 last season at the FCS level. Tulane went 11-3, but saw coach Willie Fritz leave for Houston. Jon Sumrall is the new Tulane coach.

Tulane, an FBS school, is a 27.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel.