Southeastern alum Wade Miley throws first career no hitter for Reds

CLEVELAND -- Wade Miley pitched baseball's second no-hitter in three days -- and fourth already this season -- leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win Friday night over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.

The left-hander was in control of a Cleveland team that entered the series batting just .213 but had won five straight and nine of 11. But the Indians didn't get a baserunner until the sixth, when Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Nick Senzel's throwing error. Senzel was actually charged with two errors on the play. Miley has thrown 106 pitches.

Franmil Reyes came the closest to getting a hit for the Indians, but his hard smash in the fifth was right at shortstop Kyle Farmer, who knocked it down and had plenty of time to throw out the slow-footed slugger.

Miley, who came in just 1-4 in eight career starts against the Indians, recorded four strikeouts the first time through Cleveland's lineup.

The 34-year-old Miley's no-hitter is the fourth one in the majors this season. The Indians were no-hit last month by Chicago's Carlos Rodon.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, there has been only one season in MLB history to have four no-hitters thrown before the end of May, In 1917, the 4th no-hitter of the season was tossed on May 5th.

Miley is in his second season with Cincinnati. He's also pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona.

Cincinnati's last no-hitter was by Homer Bailey in 2013 -- his second with the club.