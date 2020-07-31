Southeast Louisiana Legal Services set to provide housing and rental relief aid

BATON ROUGE - Southeast Louisiana Legal Services(SLLS) and Whitney Bank have partnered together to help Baton Rouge residents facing evictions.

SLLS will provide $100,000 in relief assistance to those in low- and moderate-income households who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents who have experienced job loss, furlough, or a reduction in hours of work or pay due to the economic impacts COVID-19 is encouraged to seek assistance.

"During this public health crisis, Hancock Whitney's support will enable our attorneys to stop the evictions of at least 200 struggling families throughout southeast Louisiana hard hit by the pandemic,” said Laura Tuggle, Executive Director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. “Now more than ever, keeping a roof over your head through civil legal aid is critical to protecting health and housing stability."

The project will offer civil legal assistance to prevent evictions and rental assistance funds to help resolve a family's eviction.

“Over the past few months, we have been faced with unprecedented impacts to our local, state, and national economies,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger. “At Hancock Whitney, our institution is anchored in values, reinforced with resilience, and focused on opportunity. It is important to us that we partner with local organizations to help preserve the incomes of our neighbors, so they have every opportunity to recover.”

If you’re an individual seeking assistance, visit https://slls.org/ for more information.