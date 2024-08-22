94°
Southbound I-110 reopens at 22nd Street after closure for report of shots being fired at vehicle
BATON ROUGE — Interstate 110 southbound near 22nd Street was closed for a time early Thursday afternoon after a crash that may have occurred because of a shooting. The road reopened moments later.
The incident was reported as someone being shot at — and they later crashed.
The crash is near where the interstate passes beneath Plank Road and North 22nd Street.
The highway department reported that all lanes were blocked temporarily.
