Southbound I-110 reopens at 22nd Street after closure for report of shots being fired at vehicle

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Interstate 110 southbound near 22nd Street was closed for a time early Thursday afternoon after a crash that may have occurred because of a shooting. The road reopened moments later.

The incident was reported as someone being shot at — and they later crashed.

The crash is near where the interstate passes beneath Plank Road and North 22nd Street.

The highway department reported that all lanes were blocked temporarily.

