South Walker community reacts to Randy Miller's arrest

LIVINGSTON PARISH – Video surveillance captured footage of dozens of federal and state law enforcement agents meeting up just before a huge raid off Walker South Road, early Tuesday morning.

The cameras that captured the moment belonged to a convenience store called Sportsman Crossing.

Shortly after converging there, authorities swarmed a home just around the corner and arrested Randy Miller on 500 counts of child pornography.

Locals were shocked by the incident. Melissa Dark, for example, said Miller was a regular customer of the convenience store, which is less than a mile from his home.

Dark said, “It’s scary you know…my kids come up and down the road right here.”

Miller’s arrest occurred less than a month after the arrests of former Livingston Parish Deputy, Dennis Perkins and his wife, Cynthia, who had been a teacher within the parish. The couple was arrested on charges of child rape and child porn.

The allegations against the Perkins and now, Randy Miller, are sending shockwaves throughout south Walker. Parents worry about the safety of their children.

The Boy Scouts of America had listed Miller as an organizer of the Pinewood Derby, but shortly after his arrest, officials with the organization removed Miller’s name from its website.

The Boy Scouts released a statement, saying, in part, “These actions are reprehensible and run counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands.”

Miller is currently being housed in Livingston Parish Prison with a bond set at $50,000,000.