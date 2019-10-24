Latest Weather Blog
South Louisiana to participate in national Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Oct. 26 states across the nation will be participating in Operation Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a program sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The event is an opportunity for the community to help prevent the abuse, theft and accidental ingestion of prescription drugs by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired or unwanted prescription drugs.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. prescription drugs can be brought to any of the following locations:
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Walmart on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge
Walmart on La. Highway 16 in Denham Springs
Walmart at 28270 Walker South Road in Walker
Walker Police Department at 13179 Burgess Avenue in Walker
Click here for additional drop-off locations in surrounding cities.
The DEA has also announced that for the first time, it will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges during the Take-Back event.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes leaves court after sentencing in embezzlement case
-
John Paul Funes, sentencing expected Thurs, Oct. 24
-
Local Livingston couple charged with sex crimes, their neighbors express shock
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Local teacher, sheriff's deputy husband charged in disturbing sex crimes case