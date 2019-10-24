South Louisiana to participate in national Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Oct. 26 states across the nation will be participating in Operation Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a program sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The event is an opportunity for the community to help prevent the abuse, theft and accidental ingestion of prescription drugs by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. prescription drugs can be brought to any of the following locations:

Baton Rouge Police Department

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Women's Hospital

DEA Baton Rouge

Walmart on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge

Walmart on La. Highway 16 in Denham Springs

Walmart at 28270 Walker South Road in Walker

Walker Police Department at 13179 Burgess Avenue in Walker

Click here for additional drop-off locations in surrounding cities.

The DEA has also announced that for the first time, it will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges during the Take-Back event.