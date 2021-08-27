South Louisiana prepares for potential outages, flooding ahead of Ida's arrival

BATON ROUGE - As Tropical Storm Ida continues its march along a path towards South Louisiana, the region is busy with storm preparation.

While keeping a close eye on weather reports, locals make their way to gas stations, home improvement retailers, grocery stores, and sandbag locations set up by their Parishes.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ida.

He is scheduled to provide locals with an update Friday at 3:30 p.m.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity Sunday.

Additionally, local officials have provided 'preparation tips' for those who'd like to know how to prepare for potential bad weather.

Some of these suggestions are listed below.

Put together a 'go-bag' or supply kit that includes:

-A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

-A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns

-One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

-A first aid kit that includes at least a three-day supply of your family's prescription medications

-Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

-An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

-Sanitation supplies

-Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

-An extra pair of glasses

-Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

-Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

-Paper and pencil

-Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

-Infant formula and diapers

-Pet food and water

Before and during a hurricane, communicate with friends and family

Finalize an emergency communications plan with family and co-workers.

Flooding

If flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never drive on flooded roadways.

Refer to @WBRZTraffic on Twitter for road closures and traffic conditions or check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website at www.511la.org.

The Governor’s office shares updates on hurricanes and hurricane relief efforts through its texting system.

Citizens can sign up to receive those messages by texting the word ‘IDA’ to 67283.

Download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.