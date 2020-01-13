South Lafourche High School show their support for LSU Coach "O"

Photo: LafourcheSO

GALLIANO - South Lafourche High School is showing their support for LSU on the field that Coach "O" once played on.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tweeted photos of hundreds of students and faculty forming the letter "O" in honor of high school alumnus Coach "O" while wearing their best purple and gold gear.