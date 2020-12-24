Latest Weather Blog
South La battered by overnight rainstorms, over 12,000 without power Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Rainy weather swept through Louisiana overnight, and as of 5:45 a.m. over 12,000 power outages were reported across the state.
The majority of the outages are in Jefferson, Orleans, and Calcasieu Parishes, according to Entergy's online outage map.
A tornado threat was issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area overnight, and ended at 2 a.m.
WBRZ Meteorologist, Marisa Nuzzo says conditions are expected to clear up as the day progresses and that by December 25 many Baton Rouge residents will be treated to some very frosty weather.
*WIND ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Gusts may top 40mph. The latest winds --> https://t.co/8dsSPuGqVa #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/AhU7ZmMqk4— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 23, 2020
