South Flannery Road bridge repair started Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A nuisance bridge closure is being addressed ahead of schedule, city-parish transportation officials revealed Tuesday.

Bridge crews will tackle a project on South Flannery Road over Lively Bayou. The bridge was closed in July.

The bridge crew started working on the bridge Tuesday after completing a previous bridge repairs earlier than anticipated. Depending on weather conditions, the estimated repair time is 4 to 6 weeks.

Bridge caps and some timber piles are needed to be replaced to get the bridge opened.

Fred Raiford, Director of Transportation & Drainage, tells WBRZ thousands of cars cross the bridge daily. Authorities expected traffic to be heavily affected by the closure.

The detour route will be Old Hammond Highway to Sherwood Forest to Goodwood Boulevard.