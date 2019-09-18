Latest Weather Blog
South Flannery Road bridge repair started Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A nuisance bridge closure is being addressed ahead of schedule, city-parish transportation officials revealed Tuesday.
Bridge crews will tackle a project on South Flannery Road over Lively Bayou. The bridge was closed in July.
The bridge crew started working on the bridge Tuesday after completing a previous bridge repairs earlier than anticipated. Depending on weather conditions, the estimated repair time is 4 to 6 weeks.
Bridge caps and some timber piles are needed to be replaced to get the bridge opened.
Fred Raiford, Director of Transportation & Drainage, tells WBRZ thousands of cars cross the bridge daily. Authorities expected traffic to be heavily affected by the closure.
The detour route will be Old Hammond Highway to Sherwood Forest to Goodwood Boulevard.
Bridge on S Flannery is closed, and will be for a bit. An inspection showed the bridge caps need to be replaced. This will take 6-8 weeks to do. But, crews are busy working on another bridge so they won’t begin here for 3-4 weeks. A total closure of around 12 weeks/3 months @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/OJfXtPkoot— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 17, 2019
