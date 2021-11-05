South Carolina prepares for major coastal flooding event

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - Residents in South Carolina are preparing for heavy rainfall that may put water levels at a level typically seen during powerful hurricanes.

According to CNN, the potentially historic flood event is expected to impact Charleston Harbor and parts of coastal Georgia by Friday morning and then continue through Saturday.

Weather experts say the excessive amount of flooding that's expected will be the result of higher-than-normal tides and a developing storm system that will send tide levels levels above 8 feet for Charleston and above 10.5 feet near Savannah.

The heavy flooding is expected to close roads and water may even creep into some buildings or homes.

Some experts say flooding of this magnitude has usually been reserved for the massive surge that comes with tropical systems, but in a warming world with rising seas, the tides are turning, both metaphorically and literally.

CNN analysts believe the root of the problem can be traced back to long-term sea level rise from increasing global and ocean temperatures that have triggered a series of increasingly frequent coastal flooding events.

As the climate crisis continues to impact communities across the globe, people often respond by banding together to do what they can to protect their homes and livelihood.

In South Carolina, residents and local leaders have been working hard to prepare for possible flooding.

According to local news station ABC 4 WVIV, members of the South Carolina Beach Advocates are assisting in the installation of a network of water level monitoring stations in beachfront communities in the Lowcountry.

The stations will help provide real-time water level data for tide predictions and flood alerts; sensors will be placed on marsh shorelines where flooding is a chronic problem.

In Charleston, a water level of 8 feet has been reached 36 times in the last 100 years, and 22 of those times have been since 2015.