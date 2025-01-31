58°
South Carolina murder suspect arrested in Iberville Parish

53 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 8:07 PM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

IBERVILLE PARISH — Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man from South Carolina where he is wanted for murder.

Deputies arrested Clint Crosby, 40, in Iberville Parish Friday evening. Crosby is accused of shooting a man after an argument in Colleton County, South Carolina on Thursday. 

Crosby is currently awaiting extradition back to Colleton County, South Carolina.

