Latest Weather Blog
South Carolina man charged with branding sharks like cattle
AWENDAW, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Natural Resources officials say a man has been branding sharks with an insignia burned into their skin, like the brands used to mark cattle.
News outlets report the unidentified 56-year-old Awendaw man was charged with illegal tagging of a saltwater fish last week. The misdemeanor can net a fine of up to $200.
Officials say they were alerted about the brandings last month, as anglers off the South Carolina coast began catching sharks with a symbol that looked like a cursive letter burned just below their dorsal fins. Officials say they also saw photos of such sharks circulating on social media.
The Post and Courier reports the brands could have been made with a propane torch or dry ice. The newspaper reports the suspect was "cooperative" with authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV...
-
EBR storm damage assessment reports due Monday
-
Driver arrested for crashing U-Haul into police unit, other vechiles
-
Driver to see traffic changes along I-10 near Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge woman's harrowing story of survival after contracting Hepatitis A
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field