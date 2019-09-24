88°
Latest Weather Blog
South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route
KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina are looking for whoever shot and killed a U.S. Postal Service worker who was on her delivery route.
News outlets report 64-year-old Irene Pressley was found dead Monday in Williamsburg County.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Jessica Adams says Pressley was killed while she was working. It's unclear whether she was inside a mail carrier's vehicle when she was shot.
Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight says her death appears to be a homicide. He says an autopsy is being performed to determine Pressley's official cause of death. The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office hasn't announced a suspect or a motive.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle in dumpster at local grocery...
-
Three wanted for stealing car from EBR neighborhood
-
Parents of hazing victims to join LSU community for anti-hazing event
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar