South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route

1 hour 10 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 4:52 PM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina are looking for whoever shot and killed a U.S. Postal Service worker who was on her delivery route.
  
News outlets report 64-year-old Irene Pressley was found dead Monday in Williamsburg County.
  
U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Jessica Adams says Pressley was killed while she was working. It's unclear whether she was inside a mail carrier's vehicle when she was shot.
  
Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight says her death appears to be a homicide. He says an autopsy is being performed to determine Pressley's official cause of death. The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office hasn't announced a suspect or a motive.
  
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.
