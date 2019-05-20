79°
South Carolina father kills daughter after mistaking her for intruder

1 hour 55 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 7:45 AM May 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Authorities say a woman was mistakenly shot and killed by her father as she got ready to enter a home in South Carolina Sunday morning.

According to USA Today, 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene after she was shot around 1:15 a.m., authorities say. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

The violent crimes unit is investigating the case, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt.

