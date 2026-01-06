60°
South Baton Rouge residents lose power amid weather conditions

7 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 17 2018 Jan 17, 2018 January 17, 2018 8:51 AM January 17, 2018 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - According to Entergy, about 2,000 residents are without power in the area of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. near I-12. 

The outage was reported just after 8 a.m. Residents have been quoted a restoration time of 10:30 a.m. 

No word on what cause the outage at this time. 

If you are without power or gas, contact your local provider. 

