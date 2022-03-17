70°
South Alabama edges Southeastern in The Basketball Classic

Thursday, March 17 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Southeastern Men's Basketball

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin made a layup with 44 seconds remaining to give South Alabama the lead en route to a 70-68 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Franklin and Tyrell Jones each had 17 points for South Alabama (20-11). Charles Manning Jr. added 10 points.

Joe Kasperzyk had 17 points for the Lions (19-15). Jalyn Hinton added 13 points and Ryan Burkhardt had 12 points.

