74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

South Alabama edges Southeastern in The Basketball Classic

4 hours 17 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, March 17 2022 Mar 17, 2022 March 17, 2022 8:44 AM March 17, 2022 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Southeastern Men's Basketball

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin made a layup with 44 seconds remaining to give South Alabama the lead en route to a 70-68 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Franklin and Tyrell Jones each had 17 points for South Alabama (20-11). Charles Manning Jr. added 10 points.

Trending News

Joe Kasperzyk had 17 points for the Lions (19-15). Jalyn Hinton added 13 points and Ryan Burkhardt had 12 points.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days