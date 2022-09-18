Sources: Son of Tiki Tubing owner facing charges after allegedly trying to meet up with child for sex

VIDALIA - The son of an arrested Livingston Parish business owner is wanted on allegations that he tried to meet up with a child for sex.

On Sept. 11, The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into 39-year-old Earl Curtis Achord III after he initiated sexual conversations with a juvenile online.

Over the course of one week, Achord allegedly sent the minor multiple explicit photos and planned to meet them at a motel to have sex and do drugs together.

The sheriff's office has obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He also faces contractor fraud charges out of Lafourche Parish.

Sources told WBRZ that Achord is the biological son of Tiki Tubing co-owner Patricia Fore, who was arrested for sexual battery earlier this year following an alleged assault in 2019.

Her arrest came just days after her husband, John Fore, was taken into custody for sex crimes against a juvenile. Following their repeated run-ins with the law, their shared business suddenly closed its doors over the summer.

Achord is 39 years old and lives in Denham Springs. He has multiple tattoos and is known to be working in the Houma and Lafourche Parish area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Earl Curtis Achord III is urged to contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 336-5231, or dial 911.