Sources say President Trump's brother remains "very ill" after June hospitalization

Robert Trump Photo: CNN/YouTube

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to ABC News.

The details of his condition remain unknown though he is described by sources as "very ill."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization, adding that the President Trump and his brother "have a very good relationship" and that the president would be providing more details later.

Sources say the president will likely visit his brother Friday, though final details were still being worked out.

In June, Robert Trump was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week.

Robert Trump was most recently in the news after he led a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family in hopes of preventing the publication of a tell-all book called "Too Much and Never Enough" that was written by the president's niece, Mary Trump.

The Trump family claimed Mary's book was a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the family years prior.

Robert Trump said at the time of the suit earlier this year he was "deeply disappointed" in his niece's decision to write the book and he expressed pride for his brother.