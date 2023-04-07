Sound of gunfire led to panic inside Baker Walmart

70°
Friday, April 07 2023
BAKER - Reports of gunshots inside an East Baton Rouge Walmart triggered panicked calls to law enforcement Friday afternoon. 

The situation unfolded around 3 p.m. inside the Walmart in Baker, according to Police Chief Carl Dunn. Authorities said it appeared no one was hit.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots. Posts on social media suggested there was an argument in the store just moments before the sound of gunfire prompted shoppers to run outside.

This is a developing story. 

