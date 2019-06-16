Sorrento man killed in St. James Parish crash

CONVENT - Authorities are investigating a fatal two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 44 south of LA Hwy 70 in St. James Parish. The crash took the life of 41-year old Victor Ingraham of Sorrento.

According to investigators, Ingraham was traveling southbound LA Hwy 44 in a 2007 Honda Accord. During this time, 44-year old John Chauvin was traveling northbound in a 2012 Ford F150. Ingraham ran off the side of the road after passing another southbound vehicle in a no passing zone, and ran across the northbound lane, colliding with Chauvin.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, Ingraham was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment was not suspected to be a factor.

Chauvin was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.