Sorrento: Fatal head-on collision kills one driver, injures the other

SORRENTO - A two-vehicle crash has claimed one man's life and left the other driver injured.

Louisiana State Police say that on Sunday, Oct. 6, James Elphage of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 70 when he crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe, head-on.

Elphage was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. After being taken to a local hospital, Elphage died.

The driver of the Tahoe sustained serious injuries and toxicology samples were taken from both individuals, but impairment has yet to be ascertained.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.