Sorority to hold Jabberwock event to provide scholarships to students

Photo: BR Proud

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., in partnership with the Life Development Foundation, will host a variety show fundraiser on May 5.

The event is set for 6 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University's campus.

BR Sigma has been hosting the Jabberwock event since 1985, according to a statement from the sorority. The event is one of the group's biggest fundraisers.

The theme for the event is "Follow the Delta Brick Road." Those in attendance can enjoy singing, dancing, skits, and more. Ms. Jabberwock 2019 and her court will also be announced.

"We always look forward to Jabberwock as it's a chance to celebrate the arts and showcase the many talents of the children in our community," said BR Sigma President Jerrie Booker. "We have a great program planned this year. We're excited."

Tickets are $20, and all proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to area students.

For more information, visit the organization's web site at brsigma.org.