Sopranos star, Joseph Siravo, dies at 64

Joseph Siravo speaking at the Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an actor widely known for his role in the HBO series, The Sopranos.

Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano's father, Johnny, in the popular TV drama, has died at the age of 64, according to BBC News.

Siravo was also featured in the Tony Award-winning stage musical Jersey Boys and in The People v OJ Simpson - part of the American Crime Story TV series.

The actor's death was confirmed by his daughter, Allegra Okarmus, who posted news of his passing on Instagram, "I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse."

"We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn't gone very far."

The award-winning Sopranos series ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007 and Siravo's character was often featured in flashbacks.

A native of Washington DC, Siravo made his on-screen debut in the 1993 film Carlito's Way and went on to play several characters with ties to the mob throughout his acting career.

He portrayed both John and Gene Gotti of the Gambino crime family in separate projects.

In recent years, Siravo took on the role of Fred Goldman, father of the murdered waiter Ronald Goldman, in 2016's The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

He also appeared in the political drama film, The Report in 2019.