Sophie Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister's Wife, has contracted novel coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and her husband Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, are in isolation after doctors confirmed that Sophie contracted novel coronavirus.

CANADA - Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister's wife, has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The PM, Justin Trudeau, is self-isolating alongside his wife.

According to the BBC, the PM is in good health and has no symptoms. At this time he plans to self-isolate for a total of 14 days.

The statement went on to describe Sophie's condition, saying, "She will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild."

At this time, there are 103 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada.