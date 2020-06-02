Sony delays PlayStation5 reveal event to 'allow more important voices to be heard'

Image by Sony

BATON ROUGE- Sony has postponed the gameplay reveal event of the new PlayStation 5 to allow others to be heard, the company announced Monday on social media.

Following the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Sony will no longer be showcasing the new PlayStation5 on June 4 to "allow more important voices to be heard."

Amid the heartbreak, chaos, and protests happening nationwide, Sony stated, "We denounce systematic racism and violence against the Black community. We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, families, and friends."

The company acknowledges and anticipates disappointment from gamers worldwide.

The original event was meant to share more than an hour of footage from games that would launch on the PlayStation5, including contributions from both big and small studios.

There was also speculation that the company may have teased the design of the new console, as the only element revealed to date is its dual sense controller.

Sony was not the first video game company to delay a reveal out of respect for the crisis. On Sunday, EA postponed a first-look at the 2021 Madden NFL game.

A new date and time for the PlayStation5 event have not yet been announced.