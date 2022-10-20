Son of woman killed in murder-for-hire plot played in a football game to honor his mother

BRUSLY - It isn't the Friday Night Lights or a Saturday in Death Valley, but for one 13-year-old, Wednesday night's football game meant everything.

The son of Markeisha Stone decided to play in his football game after the tragic killing of his mother last week.

Friends of Markeisha told WBRZ she loved going to her son's football games. For her, it was everything. On Wednesday, the seat where she always sat was covered in a t-shirt worn by friends and family.

The shirt reads 'Heaven gained an angel who is also my biggest fan.'

"It's a definitely a void but she would have it no other way she would want us here to cheer on the Broncos and her baby," Frances Barton, who was friends with Markeisha, told WBRZ.

Stone's 16-year-old daughter is accused of hiring a teenage boy to kill her. Her friends say Markeisha would want them to be at the game and show support.

Wednesday night, her 13-year-old son decided to play despite the tragedy. It was a choice he made, and it came as no surprise to his coach.

"He is a great kid, he would do anything we asked, very coachable and a very dedicated kid," coach Ralph Walker said.

"He's strong like his mom. So he is playing for her," Barton said.

The team has decided to dedicate the rest of the season to Markeisha and win the championship for her.

During the game, he had an amazing interception. His teammates hugged him as he pointed to the sky. When he walked off the field, he hugged his dad who was in tears. He says he is going to go pro in honor of his mother.

"I can't wait to cheer him on Sunday mornings, Sunday afternoons, Sunday nights, Monday Night Football. I can't wait," Barton said.