Son of New Orleans police chief reportedly arrested, charged with battery of officer

Shane Ferguson

NEW ORLEANS - The 24-year-old son of New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson was arrested Friday on several charges including battery against a police officer, WWL-TV reports.

Shane Ferguson allegedly worked for the New Orleans Sewage & Water Board administrative office on St. Joseph Street, which is where an undisclosed disturbance involving Ferguson reportedly took place Friday.

The man was booked on suspicion of trespassing, assault, battery on police, and "criminal damage to property," the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement.

Though details related to this incident are sparse, it is known that this isn't Ferguson's first run-in with the law.

In this most recent incident, Ferguson was jailed around 2:25 p.m. and was still behind bars Friday evening, pending a bail hearing or some other form of release.