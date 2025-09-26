Son of indicted NOPD officer arrested for gun charges on Southern's campus

BATON ROUGE - The son of a former New Orleans police officer indicted alongside New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell was arrested Friday for firing shots on Southern's campus.

Arrest documents say Jeffery Vappie III, 23, was among a group of people in an argument when at least four shots were fired on March 22, 2022.

Surveillance video showed two subjects shooting at another group, who were firing shots back. Police said several people anonymously identified Vappie as one of the people in that footage.

Vappie was arrested for aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of a weapon and carrying of a firearm or dangerous weapon in firearm free zone. WBRZ reached out to officials regarding the time between the incident and his arrest.

Vappie's father, Jeffery Vappie II, was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, false statements and false declarations alongside New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; the two allegedly used New Orleans city funds for travel and personal activities.