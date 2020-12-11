Son of former State Police chief of staff arrested amid excessive force investigation

BATON ROUGE - Top brass at Louisiana State Police arrested one of their own Thursday for an excessive force incident that occurred in 2019.



Trooper Jacob Brown was booked into jail Thursday afternoon after a judge signed a warrant.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on Brown being placed on leave back in October, after LSP received a civil lawsuit alleging excessive force by one of its troopers. State Police refused to answer questions at the time. However, sources told WBRZ it involved an excessive force incident with an African American male.

When the incident originally occurred in 2019, nothing happened to Jacob Brown. He wasn't placed on leave for an entire year after the incident. Our sources have said that he was given a free pass because his dad was the Chief of Staff at the time, Bob Brown. He recently retired.

The agency announced Thursday that Brown's "excessive and unjustifiable actions" led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for charges of aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

Brown remains on administrative leave from LSP pending the results of the criminal and internal investigations.