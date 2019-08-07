Son of former La. chief justice gets 10 years in prison for helping traffic 14-year-old for sex

Photo: WWL

METAIRIE - The son of a former state Supreme Court chief justice has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Pascal Calogero III, 59, was arrested last year after it was revealed he conspired with another individual identified only as "J.B." to traffic a 14-year-old girl to Metairie. The teen was forced to work for J.B. over a period of about two weeks in May 2017, during which time J.B advertised sexual services online and took the money she earned by prostitution.

J.B. would reportedly take telephone calls and text messages inquiring about, scheduling, and arranging prostitution "dates" with the victim.

The Department of Justice says J.B. transmitted sexually explicit photographs of the victim to Calogero via email and text message for the purpose of offering and encouraging Calogero to arrange a prostitution date with the victim. Calogero engaged in prostitution dates with the victim on at least four separate days, paying less than $120 per occasion.

Calogero also set the teen up on "dates" with other men and even drove her to several of the meetings.

Calogero was sentenced to 121 months imprisonment, five years of supervised release, a $5,100 special assessment fee and payment of restitution to the victim, which will be determined within 90 days. He must also register as a sex offender.