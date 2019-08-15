Son of fallen policeman greeted by Slidell officers on first day of school

SLIDELL - Police in Slidell surprised the son of a fallen officer on his first day of kindergarten, and it's the most heartwarming thing you'll see all week.

Maddox Seals lost his father, Officer Jason Seals, in November. Now that he's starting school, officers from the Slidell Police Department wanted to make sure he felt right at home by showing up to his school and greeting him with a parade of high-fives.

Maddox is attending the same school his father attended.

"Chief Randy Fandal and several Slidell police officers went to Maddox's school in order to surprise him on his first day," police said. "It was the same school and front doors that Jason walked through in 1988!"

Maddox adorably told the officers he was most excited about doing homework.