Latest Weather Blog
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents extradited
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota has been extradited from Mexico.
Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett was booked into the Todd County Jail early Monday. Dylan was arrested for second-degree murder at a hotel in Cancun Saturday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people 124 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
The criminal complaint says Barry told the Todd County Sheriff's Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.
Barry played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geaux Tigers: Students return to classes at LSU
-
Community mourns Istrouma High School principal, Reginald Douglas
-
Electro-fishing boats show dangerous asain carp population growth
-
Local customers may be affected as AT&T employees go on strike
-
Hundreds from all over the state lined up for American Idol auditions