Latest Weather Blog
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents has been arrested in Mexico.
The Todd County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested at a hotel Saturday in Cancun.
Authorities say Bennett had contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier in the day to say that he would turn himself in to the FBI. But authorities say the arrest by Mexican authorities came before the information could be communicated to them.
The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday when a friend went to their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota, for a welfare check.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funeral service held in Lafayette for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
-
Local customers may be affected as AT&T employees go on strike
-
Drainage crews prepare for potential weekend downpour
-
Man who claimed God told him to cause deadly crash being sent...
-
Algae continues to take over LSU lakes, fish ordered