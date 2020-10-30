Son of deputy charged in burning of Opelousas area churches to be sentenced Friday

LAFAYETTE — Holden Matthews, charged for intentionally setting fire to multiple African American churches in Opelousas last spring, is scheduled to face sentencing Friday.

He will first face sentencing in federal court before being sentenced on state charges in St. Landry Parish.

Matthews was originally slated to be sentenced in federal and state court on Friday, October 16, but the dates were rescheduled to Friday, October 30.

Matthews initially pleaded not guilty to the arson-related charges, but in February he changed his plea and admitted to intentionally setting fire to three Baptist churches with predominantly African-American congregations.

The three churches were burned in a span of ten days, beginning in late March 2019, in an area roughly 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of New Orleans in St. Landry Parish.

Matthews admitted to to setting the fires because of the religious character of the buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a 'Black Metal' musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990's.

Matthews also admitted that, after setting the third fire, he posted photos and videos on Facebook that showed the first two churches burning.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of a parish sheriff's deputy, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a statutory maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.

Four of the six charges against him in federal court include one count of using fire to commit a felony and three counts of intentional damage to religious property.