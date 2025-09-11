Son of Bogalusa man killed in 18-wheeler crash earlier this week in Albany dies in hospital

ALBANY — The son of a Bogalusa man killed in an 18-wheeler crash earlier this week in Albany has also died, the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office said Thursday.

Raymond Hanner Jr., 45, died in the hospital on Wednesday, two days after his father, 66-year-old Raymond Hanner Sr., died when the truck he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler along Highway 190 east of La. 441.

According to Louisiana State Police, Hanner Sr. was driving with his son and two other people, including a juvenile, when his vehicle hit a semi-truck that was stopped in the road and backing into a driveway.

Hanner Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown from his car, and the passengers were taken to the hospital where Hanner Jr. later died.