Son of Baton Rouge serial killer released from jail following shooting death of teen

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - After spending the last two months in jail serving time for the killing of 16-year-old Valentae Brooks officials confirmed Dedrick Lee, son of notorious convicted serial killer Derrick Todd Lee, has been released.

The younger Lee was convicted on three charges including principal to attempted robbery, obstruction of justice, and negligent homicide. A majority of the sentence was deferred, leaving Lee to serve 60 days in East Feliciana Parish Prison which he started on June 11, 2019.

According to WBRZ records, investigators said the shooting of the 16-year-old victim occurred during the making of a rap video with friends inside a bedroom in Jackson. Lee told detectives Brooks handed him a gun when it discharged.

During the course of sentencing the judge requested Lee attend college, and a condition of his sentence is that Lee is not allowed to have or be around guns.