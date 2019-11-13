Latest Weather Blog
Son of Alton Sterling still considered incompetent to stand trial for child rape
BATON ROUGE - The adult son of Alton Sterling, the man killed by a Baton Rouge police officer in 2016, is still considered incompetent to stand trial for a rape case.
Cameron Sterling, 19, is charged with first-degree rape in the attack nearly a year ago on a then 8-year-old boy. State District Judge Don Johnson found in February that Sterling's trial could not proceed after a panel of doctors conducted psychiatric exams.
At that time, Sterling's attorney said doctors treating him believe his competency could be restored. Johnson ordered Sterling to be transferred to a state mental hospital in Jackson for treatment.
After a review of his status Tuesday, Johnson found that Sterling's trial still cannot proceed. He set another review for May 11.
