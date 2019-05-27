89°
Son drowns trying to save confused dad who walked off boat

Monday, May 27 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTVM
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned on a Georgia lake trying to save his father who walked out of their boat after a nap because he mistakenly thought he was home.
  
Troup County Sheriff's Sgt. Stewart Smith said the two men were sleeping Sunday night on their boat on West Point Lake near LaGrange.
  
Smith told The LaGrange Daily News that the father woke up and thought he was home, walking right off the boat as he thought he was going to the bathroom.
  
Smith says the 34-year-old son jumped in to rescue his father, but did not resurface. Nearby boaters rescued the father.
  
Authorities say the son's body was recovered from the lake Monday morning. His name has not been released.
