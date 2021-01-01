Son dies in Ascension Parish boating crash, father arrested

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred Saturday night.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents say a father and son were on a 20 foot aluminum boat in the Amite River when it crashed into a bulkhead around 9 p.m.

The boat was being operated by 53-year-old Patrick White when it hit the bulkhead. 27-year-old Caleb White was reportedly ejected from the boat at the time of the crash.

Officials say Caleb White passed away on the way to the hospital.

A field sobriety test was performed on Patrick White, who sustained minor injuries, and he was found to be over the blood alcohol limit.

Patrick White was arrested for vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated, and reckless operation.

The Ascension Parish Coroner's Office is expected to determine Caleb White's official cause of death.