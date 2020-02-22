Son charged with manslaughter after elderly man found gravely ill, covered in sores

BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a man for neglecting to take care of an elderly, 96-year-old man, leaving him to die.

59-year-old Wayne T. Warren has been charged with 1 count of manslaughter and 1 count of cruelty to the infirmed after police found the elderly man in critical condition, covered in bugs.

The victim, identified as William D. Warren, was found at 10:44 p.m. Feb. 4, 2020 by Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services due to the victim not being able to eat or drink. Upon their arrival, EMS discovered the man slumped over in a recliner with his face stuck to the armrest. He was covered in urine, vomit, feces, roaches, maggots, and other bugs crawling on him and the floor around him.

The suspect, Wayne T. Warren told police he was responsible for caring for the elderly man and knew he was not capable of caring for himself, however, he assumed the victim would "rebound like he has before," the police report states.

The 96-year-old man was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was treated for major injuries, consistent with bedsores and poor circulation. The victim also had injuries on his left shoulder, left abdomen, buttocks, right inner thigh, left knee, left foot, right foot, groin, and other small injuries about the body.

After treatment, medical staff determined the man would not survive the injuries. William was placed into Compassus Hospice on Feb. 5th, 2020, and passed away at the facility on Feb. 7, 2020.

According to the police report, Compassus Hospice was unable to make a death notification for several days.

Baton Rouge Homicide Division was notified of the incident on Feb. 12 and Affiant immediately took over the investigation. After conducting a search warrant at the residence to gather evidence, officials learned that the recliner in poor condition that the victim was found in was disposed of. While inside, Affiant also noticed numerous bugs, a foul smell, and a nonfunctioning toilet full and covered in feces.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on Feb. 13 and all injuries were examined by Pathologist Doctor V. Vo. Injuries were photographed by Baton Rouge Crime Scene.

Doctor Vo declared the death was a result of Sepsis, due to multiple decubitis ulcers, neglect, and malnutrition. Because of the neglect, fatal wounds formed and continued to worsen, ultimately causing the death of the victim, according to the police report.