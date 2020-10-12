Son accused of punching 60-year-old handicapped mother, police say

THIBODAUX - A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after a health care worker contacted police about abuse of his mother, who uses a wheelchair, a police report said.

The woman, who is 60 and partially paralyzed, told her home health aide her son had been mistreating her for weeks, threatening her, shaking her wheelchair and punching her, police said.

Joseph Elzy Jr. was booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with cruelty to the infirmed. His bond was set at $25,000.