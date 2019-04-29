83°
Son accused in death of his missing 76-year-old mom

Saturday, April 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating the murder of a missing 76-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her son.

44- year-old Louis W. Moore Jr. was arrested in connection to the death of his mother Joann W. Moore. According to authorities, Joann was found buried in a shallow grave near her home shortly after 11 p.m Saturday night.

Family and friends say they last heard from Joann Wednesday, around 9 a.m. in the area of 3090 Lafiton Lane Port Allen.

Louis W. Moore Jr. has been arrested and booked in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail with second-degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.

The motive is still unknown as the investigation continues.

