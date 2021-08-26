80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Some westbound lanes closed on Mississippi River bridge overnight for emergency repairs

Thursday, August 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two lanes will be shut down along I-10 on the Mississippi River bridge Thursday night as workers carry out emergency repairs. 

The Department of Transportation and Development said the center and left lanes on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, as well as the ramp from I-110 southbound, will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. the next morning. 

One lane will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the roadwork. 

