74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some SSI recipients with children may qualify for additional federal aid, deadline to apply is May 5

2 hours 22 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 8:19 AM April 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

According to the federal government, people with children under 17 years of age who don't file tax returns and who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will automatically start receiving a $1,200 stimulus payment from the IRS soon. 

But they're also able to receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child under 17 as long as they complete the necessary information by May 5.

To complete that information, they must visit the IRS Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info  webpage and turn in all required information as quickly as possible. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days