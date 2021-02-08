Some sense of normalcy: Lakes 'flocked' ahead of Spanish Town drive-by house parade

BATON ROUGE - Some sense of "normalcy" amid the coronavirus appeared on the LSU Lakes Monday as the Spanish Town Krewe flocked the lakes.

The iconic pink flamingos appeared, though in far fewer numbers.

"The lakes have been flocked! We only put a few in the lakes to be adopted. However, for a $100 donation to Spanish Town Mardi Gras, you will get an official Spanish Town flamingo and a commemorative 25th year poster," organizers posted on Facebook.

Organizers were set up around the Lakes to help collect donations and retrieve flamingos.

COVID forced the cancellation of the parade in 2021 but the party goes on: Homes will be decked out in festive decorations Saturday, the day the parade would have rolled. Around 20 homeowners will have homes decorated for people to drive-by. Viewers can vote for a fan favorite. Click HERE to read more.

