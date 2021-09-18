Some SE La. oyster seed grounds added to Monday's opening

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says some southeastern public oyster seed grounds will open a half-hour before sunrise Monday.



A news release Thursday said The Lake Borgne/Mississippi Sound area will remain closed due to extensive oyster mortality and to protect a recent spat set.



Drum Bay is restricted to harvest for market sales only.



Details and maps are available on the department's website.



Areas already scheduled to open Monday include the Hackberry Bay Public Oyster Seed Reservation in the Barataria basin and the American Bay/Bay Long Sacking-only Area east of the Mississippi River.



Hackberry Bay will close to harvest of seed oysters at one half-hour after sunset on Monday, but will remain open until further notice for the harvest of oysters for commercial sales.